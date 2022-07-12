The Sequim Lavender Festival is back and in full bloom

SEQUIM, Wash. — Sequim lavender farmers are hard at work. Across the region, acres of lavender are at their purple peak. And for the first time in two years, the Sequim Lavender Weekend Festival is back in action.

More than a dozen farms will be open and each one has its own personality. Jardin du Soliel has a small herd of goat greeters and grows organic plants on rolling hills.



At Graysmarsh Farm, a couple of miles away, you don't have to limit yourself to just harvesting lavender. Rows of U-pick raspberries and blueberries are ripe at the same time as the lavender is in full bloom.



Lavender Connection is a small family-owned farm that boats 40 different varieties of lavender. Here you can grab a bundle or pick up a bottle of essential oil that's distilled right on the property.



The Sequim Lavender Festival weekend starts Friday, July 15 and runs through Sunday, July 17. It’s important to note that some farms charge admission during the festival.