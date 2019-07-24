SEATTLE — Rowan Ring and Erin Cobb are taking popcorn to a whole new level.

"We're swamped," Ring says.

Cobb adds, "We knew it had legs before we really started doing it."

Friends enjoyed their homemade popcorn creations so much that the guys had to build a website to handle all the requests.

"Basically all hell broke loose," Cobb says. "The next day, the biggest popcorn shop in Seattle went out of business. And we went from having two orders a week to 200."

So Ring and Cobb opened a shop at Pike Place Market, called Cobb's.

"My last name's Cobb," he says, "So it's kind of destiny."

There's a rotating menu of nearly 70 different flavors.

Ring says, "We try and utilize as many Pike Place ingredients as possible."

Even the corn is carefully curated.

"Knowing the guy who's literally out there farming the kernels that we're going to be using in our store, that means a lot to us."

The batches are small and always fresh.

"We only make 60 gallons a day in-store," Cobb says. "And then when we sell out we go home."

Customers are limited to two bags per purchase, each one signed by the maker. And if you'd like to buy their product online, you can't, which is why people line up before the shop even opens.

"Two Thursdays ago, to give you an idea, we sold out in 48 minutes."

Yes, business is popping at Cobb's Popcorn.

Cobb's Popcorn | 1500 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

