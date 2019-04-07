SEATTLE — Season Three of Stranger Things takes audiences back to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana - but in reality, Seattle holds a place in the hearts of some of the actors.

Finn Wolfhard - a Vancouver, BC native - recently played with his band Calpurnia at KEXP and The Neptune. He grew up making the 2 1/2 hour drive south.

"Yeah, it is one of my favorite cities,” he said.

Co-star Millie Bobby Brown added, “I have to second that. I went there the other day - not the other day, actually two years ago. But I went on this pier and had seafood, it was so good.”

Set during the week of Independence Day, S3 is steeped in summer nostalgia. One major setting is the community pool where lifeguard Billy, played by Dacre Montgomery, sports a well-quaffed mullet and spends more time outside the pool than in.

"My wig would have peeled off as I dived into the pool. You would have seen the hairnet underneath,” Montgomery said. “It was completely a wig.”

From the fashions to the town's new mall, 1985 is in full swing. And since the gang of kids is growing up, dating becomes a focal point.

Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Gaten Matarazzo still remember their first celebrity crushes.

"I was really in love with Dylan and Cole Sprouse,” Hawke said, laughing. “On The Suite Life with Zach and Cody."

Keery added, "I think I saw Pirates of the Caribbean and I thought Kiera Knightly was so hot.”

“For me, it was Natalie Portman in the Star Wars prequel,” Matarazzo said.

But for all the lightness in S3, the story also gets pretty dark. Look for references from movies like Terminator, Evil Dead, and Alien.

Stranger Things Season Three debuts on Netflix July 4.

