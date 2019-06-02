FALL CITY, Wash. — Sitting right on the edge of the Snoqualmie River in Fall City is a little dive bar with a big personality.

"We do our best just to serve a great product to our folks," said Dan Cioloca, owner of The Riverside Tavern.

"I will tell you, I can walk in the door and not even hit my seat and my beer's already on the table," said longtime customer Lynn Whittendale. She has been coming to the tavern for over 20 years.

Happy hour is from 3 to 6, Monday through Friday, where you'll find $4 wells, domestics for $2.75, premium tabs for $4, and tall boys for $3.

Cioloca's personal favorite drink is a Coors Light with a little splash of whiskey.

The bar is also home to the famous "La Boomba" burger.

In addition to the great drinks and friendly folks, The Riverside isn't short on entertainment.

"We've got Golden Tee [Golf], we've got our dartboard, our TouchTunes machine, and a pool table," said Cioloca.

"The atmosphere, the people, the staff--it's a great place to be. Best dive bar around. Period," said Riverdale customer Dane Brooks.

The Riverside Tavern, 33731 Redmond-Fall City Rd SE, Fall City, WA 98024

