Port Angeles, Wash. — The British are coming to Port Angeles.

George Washington in the PNW!

"We are going to have the reenactment of the battle of the Lexington Green this morning,” declared a fellow that looked an awful lot like George Washington.

Every year colonial re-enactors from all over the country gather at the George Washington Inn, a bed and breakfast perched on a bluff overlooking the Straits of Juan de Fuca. They come together to start the revolutionary war all over again.

Re-enactor Roger Gary has been stirring up patriotic passions for the past 25 years, playing the part of Capt. McGary, a patriot merchant that rallies the colonists with his words. "It lets me do what I call experimental archeology, to try to learn the things that the colonials did that we don't know about anymore," he explained.

The battles are a popular part of this 3 day festival. But it's also a living lesson on the battle that was day-to-day life for the women of the revolutionary war.

“I think the hardest job in our time here is to do laundry,” said one of the re-enactors, as she churned cream into butter. She explained how they got whites whiter back then:

"They used stale urine which they collected in the taverns."

Re-enactors light fires from flint, cook over open flames in cast iron, and some even stay in canvas tents for the duration of the event

But, we found a couple of very modern tool in plain sight: coffee urns. Perhaps the secret to all that re-enactor energy. Since one had a George Washington sticker on it, so we figured it was authentic enough.

Revolution Fuel

Everyone in America learns about the Battle of Lexington in school – it was the shot heard round the world that launched the war between Great Britain and the American Colonies. But this hands on history lesson shows it takes a village to launch a revolution.

The Northwest Colonial Festival takes place in Port Angeles every August at the George Washington Inn

