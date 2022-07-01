The publication dedicated to bringing art into Seattle's hands

PublicDisplay.Art is a magazine-style art exhibit that aims to promote local artist. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The brand-new physical art publication PublicDisplay.Art aims to put art into the hands of Seattle. The quarterly newspaper is a means of kickstarting mainstream interest in local arts and artists like cover artist, Tariqa Waters of Martyr Sauce, and featured artists Anna Mia Davidson, Anouk Rawkson, Carolyn Hitt, Mari Shibuya, Monyee Chau, Moses Sun, Priyanka Parmanand, Romson Bustillio and Soo Hong.

“It's what Seattle has been missing for a while, it's very important to have that platform to show their work,” said artist Anouk Rawkson.

The free publication is part of non-profit One Reel’s new ongoing arts-focused programming since bowing out as the producer of Bumbershoot earlier this year. It is also made possible, in part, through funding from the City of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture.

PublicDisplay.Art allows One Reel to continue serving their mission by reaching a wide audience with an easy and accessible way to discover the work of some well-established and up-and-coming local artists

“It's a chance for us to connect people to the arts,” Marty Griswold Executive Director of One Reel says. “As much as the internet is amazing, it doesn’t allow for that chance encounter.”

“Is not a fancy book publication, it becomes more personal, it goes more deep,” said artist Soo Hong.

More than 15,000 issues of this first-ever published art exhibit where distributed to neighborhood galleries, coffee shops, and retailers around Seattle. Find where you can pick up a copy here.

Despite the projects limited budget, all the artists were compensated. Although, the opportunity to expand their local following far outweighed the financial support received.

“Artist need to maintain and own their space, to make sure that their stories are being told,” said artist Tariqa Waters.