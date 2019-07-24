SEATTLE — Pike Place Market is celebrating summer with a monthly after-hours event. Their Producers Market happens the last Thursday of every month through September.

From 5:30 to 8:30pm, the Market Front Pavilion is filled with food, drinks, Pike Place vendors, and live music. On a clear night, it's a great spot to sit back with a beer and watch the sunset.

You can find market vendors such as MarninSaylor and Nature's Twist, along with plenty of food and beverage options.

The next dates for the Producers Market are July 25th, August 29th and September 26th.

