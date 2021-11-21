The One Roof Foundation wants to make hockey more accessible

The foundation is the charitable arm of the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE — When Tim and Tod Leiweke decided to build a world-class venue and bring the NHL to Seattle, they wanted to change the game.

"Both the team and the arena were really founded on the idea that they wanted to create something. A team and a place where everyone in our community felt welcome," says Mari Horita who's the Executive Director of the One Roof Foundation.

The foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. One Roof focuses on three pillars: access to ice sports, ending youth homelessness and promoting environmental justice.

"Our vision is a more equitable society and a healthy planet where everyone can realize a brighter future," says Horita.



The Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood serves as the foundation's home base. It's here that underserved youth can learn to skate and play hockey.

"Increasingly, zip code, household income and primary language spoken at home determines who gets to play and who doesn't," says Horita. "Part of what we're doing in One Roof is raising funds to provide financial support for families and youth who otherwise couldn't participate."

The foundation realizes that not everyone can come to One Roof, so One Roof is going to them. The foundation has recently sponsored events in South Seattle including the South Park and Bryn Mawr-Skyway neighborhoods.

"We really do want to build relationships with [communities] build that trust," says Horita. "That's why I'm here. It's not because I know or love hockey, or I've always dreamed about working for a pro team. It's really because of Todd's vision to create something good for our community to leverage this powerful platform to try to make a positive difference in people's lives."