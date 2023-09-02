The on-site sewage business is no laughing matter at this Tacoma convention

Okay, well, maybe a little. #king5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — You've probably heard of Comic Con and the Consumer Electronics Show, but does Septic-Con ring a bell? It should. It's the state's largest gathering of professionals from the on-site sewage industry, who recently converged at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center for two fun-filled days to soak in all that the field has to offer.

"We're one of the first, original green products," said Washington On-Site Sewage Association (WOSSA) Executive Director Chuck Ahrens.

Properly handled, on-site waste returns cleanly to nature's water cycle without ever having to enter a municipality's sewage pipes.

More than 800 members and guests of WOSSA got together to learn about the industry's latest innovations, from septic tanks to trench-digging equipment.

There were also plenty of educational sessions with catchy names like "Understanding Convenience Store and Truck Stop Wastewater."

And, yes, plenty of poop jokes.

Greg Pace of Northwest Cascade handed out doo-doo-shaped foam emoji figures to convention-goers, who often came prepared with an explanation.

"Everybody uses their excuse: 'It'll be good for my kid' or 'my kid will love it.' Most of them don't even have kids," joked Pace.

Many of the local and regional experts who spoke at Septic-Con are also in-demand presenters at other conferences around the country. Because let's face it, when it comes to on-site sewage, Washington is #1.

And #2.