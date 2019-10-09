SEATTLE — In 2013, Scott Kranz, with a career in law, moved to Seattle. He hoped joining a new law firm in a new community was the change he needed. Little that did he know the extent Washington’s natural outdoor scene will transform his life.

“Fell in love with the mountains, the Cascade in particular," said Scott. "I decided to make this jump from law to outdoor photography."

As his love for the mountains and photography grew, his choice was clear: he decided to walk away from a large salary and a secure future to wholeheartedly pursue a passion.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding and haven’t look back ever since.”

The North Cascades National Park changed Scott Kranz’s life. He climbed 50 of its peaks in 2018 to celebrate its 50th anniversary of this unique park. The result was a project called 50 Peaks, Scott’s personal story of reaching 50 summits during the 2018 climbing season.

“I found it so fulfilling and I truly found what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

He loves everything he works on.

“I cannot imagine a world where I regret making a genuine passion for what I do from day to day, it’s part of my work.”

Scott hopes that his work brings awareness of this public lands, so future generations can experience and enjoy them as well.

