SEATTLE — The Nook, located in West Seattle, is woodsy and casual...with antique glassware and a first-rate cocktail for fall. "My brother and I wanted to create an environment that felt like you were coming into our home," Johnny Rolfe, co-owner of The Nook, explained.

The Nook is kicking off the fall season with the Campfire Mule, a unique cocktail that is equal parts outdoorsy and cozy. The drink starts off with fresh-squeezed lime juice. A blend of two local spirits, Douglas Fir Liqueur from Woodinville, and toffee liqueur from Mount Vernon create the perfect Northwest drink.

"When you go out to the mountains and you leave the city and you take that first breath of air, that's kind of what you're experiencing," Rolfe said while topping off the drink with ginger beer and its signature garnishes--roasted marshmallows and a sprig of pine needles.

The Nook is an ideal environment for gathering with friends and enjoying a unique cocktail this fall season.

The Nook, 2206 California Ave SW Suite A, Seattle, WA 98116

