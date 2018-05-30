It was one small step for a dog, one giant leap for Husky Nation. Dubs II, the Husky mascot-in-training, took the first few runs into the east end zone at Husky Stadium.

It was his first crack at the famous Husky "run out," when the live mascot leads the team onto the field. And he only ran from the 10-yard line. Trainer Anne-Lise Nilsen says they start at the end and gradually work back to the tunnel at the northwest end of the field.

Dubs II will be in and around the field during the upcoming season as the soon-to-retire Dubs continues his duties and teaches the young buck the ropes. Dubs II will likely take over for the 2019 season.

Dubs II was born in Snohomish and now lives in Sammamish with two human parents, two human siblings, a canine sister, and a feline brother.

"Dubs is still learning the best way to play with the kitty, but generally he's really good," said Davina Gruenstein, his human mom. She and her husband are UW grads and jumped at the chance to adopt the next top Dawg.

Davina says yes, they do have a duck toy for him to play with...or did.

"We have a duck at home. It's now missing its head."

Born January 4, Dubs II has the perfect look and temperament. Anne-Lise was instrumental in the search.

"In a stadium full of 70,000 people, we want a dog who's gonna be comfortable in that. And his markings are absolutely perfect. He's very symmetrical. He's got that bold, bright mask."

They're working on socialization, spot training with a box and those first steps of the "run out."

Dubs II is the 14th live mascot in school history.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING