SEATTLE — Open since 1981 in the heart of Greenwood neighborhood, Baranof Bar & Restaurant is a typical family owned diner with great food, but if you adventure to the backside you will find a dive bar with a whole different world.

“I love the fact that you walk in and it seems dead, you walk in the back and the bar is full, everyone is happy,” said Michael Heffernan.

“The nautical theme is like walking in an underwater paradise,” said Ryann Erdmann.

Happy hour is every day from 6 am to 7 pm, where you'll find $4 wells, draft beers from $3 to $5, but the regulars favorite is the $2 Jello shots.

“I just had a whiskey jello shot and I don’t even know if that’s a thing, shots are fantastic,” said Michael Heffernan.

If you are looking for entertainment the music is rocking with their wonderful and popular karaoke nights.

You can also enjoy the dart boards and pool tables.

Baranof Bar & Restaurant - 8549 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103 (206) 782-9260

