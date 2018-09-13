Waitress, Paramount Theatre - Now - September 16

Inspired by the hit movie, the musical Waitress tells the story of a woman who turns her lot in life around thanks in part to a baking contest. The show is playing now through Sunday at the Paramount Theatre.

Avett Brothers, Gorge Amphitheatre - September 15

These guys are the kings of the rock/newgrass movement. The Avett Brothers are coming to our area with opening act, The Head and the Heart. They both play the Gorge in George Saturday.

Jay Mohr, The Parlor LIVE - September 14 – 15

He's one of the funniest guys on the stand-up circuit. Actor and comedian Jay Mohr is doing shows at The Parlor in Bellevue, Friday and Saturday night.

Lauryn Hill, ShoWare Center - September 15

Some call it one of the greatest albums of all time. Ms. Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of her 5-time Grammy award winning album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, with a tour that makes a stop at the ShoWare Center in Kent on Saturday night.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING