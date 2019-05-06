EVERETT, Wash. — Nick's Jr. Burgers and Gyros tells you what it does, right in the name- but this local burger joint in Everett is much more than that. With great prices, quality food and perhaps the most ridiculous sandwich I've ever seen, Nick's Jr. is definitely worth checking out.

A single-patty cheeseburger is $3.99, while a combo with a regular french fry and drink comes to $7.29. And don't miss the french fries- they cut the potatoes in house.

A cheeseburger, fries and a drink at Nick's Jr. makes a great meal.

As the name suggests, Nick's Jr. Burgers and Gyros doesn't just sell burgers. The owner is Greek, so he brought his gyro and tzatziki recipe to the restaurant. A gyro spit in the kitchen roasts beef and lamb for their Gyro of the Gods, a traditional gyro for $6.49. Nick's Jr. doesn't put lettuce in the gyros, because they consider it filler.

They also have chicken, pork and veggie gyros- although their Gyro of the Gods is their specialty.

Nick's family has their own tzatziki recipe.

Nick's Jr. has a pretty extensive menu- but not too extensive- with sides like fried zucchini and fried mushrooms. They also do a Burger of the Month, which usually is an imaginative creation a la Northwest Lumpia's unique lumpia. But one part of their menu caught my eye- the special burgers menu, with a very unique item.

The GCBC.

The Grilled Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger.

The photo below explains it best. A bacon cheeseburger sandwiched in between two grilled cheese sandwiches. $8.99.

Let me be clear- this meal is not healthy. It is not good for you. But it is absolutely good for your soul.

The GCBC "Grilled Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger" is Nick's magnum opus.

Whether you're looking for a cheap, tasty meal or a freakishly large sandwich that will put you in a food coma for at least several hours, Nick's Jr. Burgers and Gyros has you covered.

Nick's Jr. Burgers and Gyros | 425-347-6037 |5821 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA

