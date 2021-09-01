What an 8-year-old taught George Clooney about acting

The actor/director stars in new Netflix movie, 'The Midnight Sky.'

SEATTLE — Is it humanity's end or the start of a new beginning? That's the post-apocalyptic question posed in 'The Midnight Sky.' But we have a different question for George Clooney: If you're going to direct and star in a film, shouldn't you pick a balmier location than Iceland?

"Yeah, I really screwed up on this one," George Clooney said, "The next movie is going to be 'Looking for Fun in Malibu.'"

Clooney shares most of his screen time with eight-year-old Caoilinn Springall. They were literally roped together in an arctic windstorm.

"I thought I was going to go fall over," Springall said.

The science fiction drama marks the film debut for the young actor.

"I leaned how to make a movie, and what you need to make a movie," she said.

"What makes her so good in the film is that she listens," Clooney said, "And that's what good acting is. And sometimes you forget those things when you're busy doing all kinds of business. So it's always good to get a refresher course in simplifying things."

Did Springall even know who her co-star was before filming began?

"No," she confessed.

"Of course she did!" Clooney jokes. "She's just saying that."

Perhaps she's aware that Clooney once starred as the Caped Crusader in the Batman and Robin movie?

"No, she hasn't seen that," he said. "I haven't seen it, although I hear it's terrible."

No worries. This dynamic duo is a winner worthy of a sequel.