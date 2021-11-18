The Matador happy hour is a delicious deal - 2021's Best

Mezcaleria, cozily handcrafted interior combine for a perfect chilly day escape. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The Matador is the winner of Best Happy Hour in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

The Matador wins Best Happy Hour in Evening's Best of Western Washington viewers poll; Evening host Saint Bryan The Matador with the news of winning Best Happy Hour with "the old menu ruse" (hiding the certificate behind a menu). It didn't really work but the team at The Matador in Ballard (one of 4 Washington locations) was thrilled with their win nonetheless.

Happy Hour is every day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then from 10 p.m. to close. Food specials are a steal — we sampled the Grande Nachos, Habanero Shrimp, Baja Fish Tacos, and Goat Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos, and the Crispy Brussels Sprouts (guaranteed to make Brussels sprouts haters stop hating). Nothing ordered straight off the menu tops $7 (the Grande Nachos will come to around $10 if you accessorize with marinated steak).

The Matador is a 21 and older establishment, tequila and mezcal are specialties of the house, and this place believes there is a tequila for everyone, and their goal is to help you find yours. Not convinced? There is also an extensive cocktail menu with other liquors as well as non-alcoholic selections.

This multilevel spot has a cozy mezcaleria in the back, abundant dark wood and candlelight, and hand-crafted details - the tables here were built by one of the owners. Even the coat hooks outside each booth have an artistic twist - they're tiny skulls.