Pioneer Square has a new speakeasy with tasty bites

The Marble Room is in the back of Pioneer Square D&E, a cozy spot with high-class drinks and snacks. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Pioneer Square D&E is known for its fried chicken and dirty fries — but now there's even more to the spot. A speakeasy!

The Marble Room is a speakeasy serving creative cocktails and elevated small plates. It's owned by the same people as Pioneer Square D&E — it's just a little different ambiance when you want some late-night vibes.

One of their most popular drinks is the Hibiscus Mistress, which features hibiscus-infused bourbon and a beautiful flower on top!

The Marble Room also has small plates that are perfect for snaking. Team Evening tried the potato lobster bombs, which, let's be real, taste as good as they sound.

The Marble Room also offers two cool experiences. You can book a private brunch for up to twenty people, which of course includes mimosas. They also offer a cocktail omakase, which is a play on a sushi omakase. It features three courses of unique cocktails and snacks.