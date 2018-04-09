PHILADELPHIA — One of the biggest stars of Cirque du Soleil's Volta spends the entire show backstage.

"I have all kinds of fancy footwork down here," bandleader Benjamin Harrison says, showing the wide array of controls in his small studio. "Pedals to talk to the band, cue scenes."

From their backstage perch, Harrison and his team provide the live soundtrack for every act, from BMX stunt cyclists to Swiss Ring acrobats.

He keeps his eyes on the action through a plexiglass window and a video feed of the upstage performances.

"Watching the show from the back and the front," he says.

If there's a bobble or a break for any reason, Harrison and the band are prepared to improvise.

"My general go-to is a guitar solo or a drum solo," Harrison says.

As Volta evolves over months, even years, the bandleader keeps the music up-to-date.

Harrison explains, "The artist will say, 'Oh, we've come up with this new trick,' or 'We have a new idea for a section. It's going to be longer or it's going to be shorter.'"

For guy whose passion is music, it's a job that strikes just the right chord.

Harrison agrees, "Definitely a dream gig."

