For over two decades, the volunteer-run LUMA Guild has put on a concert with proceeds directly benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

This Friday, November 2 at 8pm is the 21st annual concert. The elaborate production is led by Seattle-based Grammy award-winning film composer Mateo Messina.

"The Feast is a live concert and a documentary film all about the passion of the people who create the food we eat," Messina said.

Attendees can purchase tickets ranging from $42 to $78. The VIP option is $285 and includes red-carpet treatment and a multi-course dinner prepared by Seattle chef Tom Douglas.

"What's really unique about this night is that there's five different mini documentaries," Messina said. "We follow a chef, a baker, a winemaker, a farmer and a waiter. We follow each subject. So when you see Tom up on the screen, you learn his story, and then he comes out on the stage to a table and we're going to have a feast at the table."

"It's super cool," said Douglas. "It's kind of like the old days. He's doing a live symphony to the movies. How things used to be scored a million years ago."

Messina warns to not come to the event hungry.

"What's going to be brutal is if anyone sitting in that audience is hungry, they're just going to be watching us eating in between watching films about people creating amazing food."

Messina also invites one Seattle Children's patient to come to the symphony hall and participate in the event. They write a song together and Messina then writes for the orchestra around it.

"This year, my patient is named Zack Edge," said Messina. "Zack is thirteen and he loves to drum. He's going to feel like a rock god for one night. He's got cerebral palsy, so this kid can't even play a kick drum. He's in a wheel chair, but he plays the drums and he just loves it."

Messina said that the event will be packed with plenty of surprises, though he can't say what they are.

"I can't explain all of the surprises, but there are a lot of fun surprises," he said.

The Feast is tomorrow, Friday, November 2, at 8pm at Benaroya Hall.

