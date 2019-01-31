SEATTLE — Even though it’s set in Bricksburg and outer space, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part has some fun Easter eggs for Seattleites.

The film also has two big Northwest connections: star Chris Pratt and writer/producer Chris Miller both hail from Lake Stevens.

"The guy who created Salt and Straw, the ice cream shop, is also from Lake Stevens,” Miller said.

Moviemaking partner Phil Lord laughed, adding, “A lot of Salt and Straw was consumed during the production.”

Miller grew up in Snohomish County and graduated from Seattle's Lakeside School. He and Lord met in college.

The irreverent duo's movies have made more than a billion dollars at the box office and their recent smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned them a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination.

But Miller never forgets where he came from, and worked some Northwest imagery into The LEGO Movie 2.

Basketball icons Gary Payton and Sheryl Swoopes make minifig cameos, and the Seahawks color palette is prominent throughout the movie.

“You know we've got to have a little Seattle love,” Miller said. "Chris Pratt and I are both big Seahawks fans, so it's not a complete coincidence that a lot of his (character’s) stuff is dark blue with a neon green accent.”

The story itself was inspired by Miller’s kids - a son and daughter who, like most siblings, don't always get along. They even did some voice work for the movie.

"We try to make it as fun and funny and silly and ridiculous as possible, but underlying we want to have a message of positivity and empathy and things we want to put out in the world,” he said.

The film is dedicated to Charie Miller, Chris’s mother, who passed away a month ago.

“It was really special for me to be able to do that,” he said.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens in theaters on February 8.