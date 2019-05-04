LA CONNER, Wash. — Sunshine from the ground up! It’s a sure sign of spring when the daffodil fields in the Skagit Valley are blooming. Beautiful blooms, bald eagles perched in trees and plenty of people taking photos.

Beth Pratt posing in her vintage outfit for photographer Scott Bulger.

KING 5 Evening

Beth Pratt and Scott Bulger were on their first date at the daffodil fields. They went shopping for vintage clothes, then took photos to enter the photo contest at the La Conner Daffodil Festival. It’s a picture-perfect backdrop and a classic moment in time for a photo session…a little slice of Americana in the Skagit Valley.

To cap off their perfect day, they went out to dinner in La Conner. Beth told me it was the most fabulous date she has ever been on.

For as long as the daffodils are in bloom, you can enter the photo contest. To enter, take a photo during the La Conner Daffodil Festival and then post it to Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #laconnerdaffodils.

2019 La Conner Daffodil Festival Perfect. #laconnerdaffodils Bright colors warm the heart. Beth Pratt posing in her vintage outfit for photographer Scott Bulger. Photographer Scott Bluger snaps a photo of Beth Pratt to enter the La Conner Daffodil Festival photo contest. Beth and Scott might have some competition in that photo contest! The rolling fields of yellow with red barn and blue sky ... Instagram worthy. The Skagit Valley is bursting with yellow, a sure sign of Spring. Even the Eagles enjoy the Daffodil Festival. Enjoying the plentiful signs of spring. Spring desktop wallpaper? Yes.

