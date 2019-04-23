MOUNT VERNON, Washington — A seasonal produce stand in Skagit County sells some of the biggest ice cream scoops you’ll ever see.

Snow Goose Produce is located on Fir Island just outside the city of Mount Vernon.

The roadside ice cream stand features an eye-popping 48 flavors from Lopez Creamery – and the single scoop is more like a double or triple.

They’re called "immodest ice cream” scoops on the menu, and top house-made waffle cones.

A single scoop costs $5.50 and the stand is cash-only.

Snow Goose Produce is located at 15170 Fir Island Road and is open daily from March 1 through October 1.