The Oxford Saloon was built in 1900 and for a decade was known as Blackman’s Dry Goods store, it then became a saloon. Over the years was often the scene of violence with a total of ten killings. One well-documented killing was that of a policeman, named Henry. He was a regular at the Oxford and may have moonlighted as a bouncer. One night there was a fight, and when Henry attempted to break it up, he was knifed and died in the melee.

Today at least three ghosts seem to remain from the Oxford’s darker days but if paranormal activities are not your cup of tea, don’t worry because the Oxford Saloon counts with a great food menu, specials drinks and happy hour deals.

You can also ask the bartender about the black and white photos on the walls that tell the history of the building, and the props that still are in place after all these decades.

For entertainment, they have two pool tables and a music stage where bands play seven days a week.

The Oxford Saloon 913 1st St, Snohomish, WA 98290

