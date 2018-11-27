More than a century after it was built, Puyallup’s Meeker Mansion is still hosting guests for the holidays.

Christmas at the Mansion runs through Dec. 18.

"If you're into old houses, it's worth a visit anytime. If you're into old houses at Christmas, this is the one,” said Andy Anderson, President of the Puyallup Historical Society.

The mansion was built in the late 1880's by Ezra Meeker, a pioneer who came over the Oregon Trail and settled in Puyallup. He made a fortune in hops production and shared his prosperity during the holidays of 1874.

“The whole community gather(ed) in the local school, which was also used on weekends as a church, and everyone got two presents,” Anderson said.

Meeker became Puyallup's first mayor, and in his later years he met with presidents and worked to bring national attention to the Oregon Trail.

His home is now on the U.S. Registry of Historic Places, and the holidays are a prime time to tour the 15 rooms.

Volunteers spend a week filling the house with garlands, Victorian-era decorations and a dozen Christmas trees.

Visitors can also see the mansion’s hand-painted ceilings, hand-carved mantels, original furnishings, and a holiday dress worn by the diminutive Eliza Meeker.

"It's a touchstone - something the whole community can go back to and say 'I remember when,’” Anderson said. “Because it's about the only thing that hasn't changed here.”

The Meeker Mansion is located at 312 Spring Street and is open every day from noon to 4 pm. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and $4 for children.

Reservations can be made for Holiday Teas and the Santa Breakfast.

