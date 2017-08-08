The menu may be short, but lines are always long for The Halal Guys in Pioneer Square.

It’s the first Pacific Northwest franchise of a growing restaurant chain that began on the streets of New York. The original yellow food carts sold hot dogs.

"Most of their customers were cab drivers and Muslims, so they needed better options and they started serving chicken and beef halal over rice,” said Vince Cao, Managing Partner of the Seattle location. "First time I had it was about ten years ago when I was in college and took my first trip to New York. It was the best comfort food I ever had."

The most famous item is the “combo platter,” consisting of chicken and beef gyro over rice. It’s served with a signature white sauce, and customers can also ask for hot sauce – though Cao said it's 20 times as spicy as jalapeno, so it’s best in limited amounts.

Lines are often 25-30 people deep at the Manhattan food carts. The Seattle location is a brick and mortar restaurant and more than 3,000 people have responded on Facebook that they plan on attending the grand opening.

"We're excited to be here and to serve the customers of Seattle,” Cao said.

The Halal Guys is located at 101 Yesler Way in the heart of Pioneer Square, and is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING