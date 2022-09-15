The Griswold's Broadway Vacation: The Musical makes its world premiere at the 5th Avenue Theatre - What's Up This Week

Roger Waters / Sept 17 / Tacoma Dome
The original voice of Pink Floyd is coming back to town. Roger Waters, the man behind classic songs like Money, Us & Them, and Another Brick in The Wall will be playing plenty of his former band's greatest hits plus some solo stuff this Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome.
U.W. Football Sept 17 Husky Stadium
The 2 - 0 Washington Huskies football team faces their toughest test of the young season when they play the Michigan State Spartans, Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium.
Tom Papa / Sept 16 / Neptune Theatre
From Netflix specials to NPR, comedian Tom Papa's brand of hilarious humor is adored on all platforms. You can see and hear him in person when Papa plays the Neptune Theatre Friday night.
The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation / Now - Oct 2 / 5th Avenue Theatre
Finally, the 26th new musical produced for the 5th Ave Theatre has arrived. The Griswold's Broadway Vacation: The Musical finds the Family Truckster heading for adventures in New York City. You can be one of the first in the world to see it when it runs now through October 2 at the 5th Avenue Theatre.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.