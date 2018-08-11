A Seattle staple for nearly three decades, the Fremont Sunday Market is this year's viewers' choice of "Best Thrifting" in Western Washington.

Jon Hegeman, founder of the Fremont Sunday Market

"We like to think the market will go on forever," said Jon Hegeman, the Fremont Sunday Market's founder. He and his wife, Candace, started the market in 1990 after traveling in Europe and witnessing firsthand the market culture there. He proudly refers to the market as "the center of the universe."

The market is open year-round, rain or shine, every Sunday from 10 to 4.

"We have people who do vintage, antiques, treasures and so forth," Hegeman said. "There's crafters who are entrepreneurs, flower sellers, jewelers...all the jewelers you can possibly imagine here."

The market also presents artisans from all over a chance to get their dreams off the ground and share their passions with the community. To Jason Lemons, owner of Lucky Lemons, a secondhand store, the market is his livelihood.

"I sell vintage clothing," said Lemons. "The market means everything to me. It's one of the main reasons why I get to do this for a living."

The Fremont Sunday Market offers the perfect experience for bargain hunters and antique enthusiasts alike, as well as for anyone who is drawn in by intriguing displays and trinkets. Foodies will delight in the rows of street food vendors and gourmet food trucks.

After seeing both who and what you encounter at the Market, it's no wonder it was voted the Best in Western Washington.

"I can't tell you how honored we are," Hegeman said. "We'd like to invite you to come on down."

