Where you can find a bar behind a bookcase in Seattle

Founders Club at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in downtown Seattle is a truly unique experience. #k5evening

SEATTLE — For a truly unique bar experience, look behind the bookcase at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. There you'll find their new hidden bar, the Founders Club.

Founders Club is part of the hotel's $25 million dollar restoration. Inspired by the speakeasies of the 1920s, it's an intimate lounge that specializes in hard-to-find, vintage, and fine spirits.

They have a combination of cocktails and straight spirits on their menu. One of their signature drinks, the Waterhouse Syndicate, comes with 1792 Small Batch Bourbon as well as a hand-carved diamond ice cube. Talk about class!

And while there aren't any non-alcoholic cocktails on their menu, they're happy to make a creative N/A beverage if requested.