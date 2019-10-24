SEATTLE — This gathering spot in Old Everett has been serving great drinks and great company for nearly 100 years. Built in 1929, it was originally called Browns Mug -- but since 1940, locals know it as The Fireplace Bar.

"This is the local Cheers," said customer Tim Neal, "Everybody knows everybody, everybody looks out for each other, I don't feel uncomfortable with my wife coming in here by herself."

Customers and staff alike are so friendly, you might even snag a free drink during your visit. "You're gonna meet somebody that's going to be friendly, outgoing -- chances are they are going to buy you a drink," said customer Tim Casper.

One fact that makes this bar stand out is that they are open 365 days a year, so you can still grab a drink on holidays. And their limits don't stop there. When it comes to bar games, Fireplace has skeeball, a pool table, pinball, golf, a jukebox and dartboards. They even have dart leagues that play among the crowds.

"People are convinced that we are haunted," explained bartender Shauna Stone, "Apparently there is a family that haunts -- a dad and his song who both were customers here."

Even if their souls still wander around the building, everyone agrees Fireplace is a friendly neighborhood pub that people can count on to always have fun times and great drinks.

"It's a great place to be," said Tim Neal.

Happy Hour at The Fireplace Bar takes place daily from 3 to 6 pm with domestic drafts and well drinks priced at $3. They also have great daily specials:

Monday - $4 micros

Tuesday - $3 wells

Wednesday - $2 PBRs and Natural Lights

Thursday - $3 domestic drafts

Friday - $4 fireball

The Fireplace Bar's Bluefire Margarita

Their special is the Bluefire Margarita. It mixes tap beer, margarita mix, blue curacao, and tequila!

The Fireplace Bar | 2320 Everett Ave, Everett, WA 98201 | Open daily 365 days a year, 10 am to 2 am

