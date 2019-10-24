SEATTLE — This gathering spot in Old Everett has been serving great drinks and great company for nearly 100 years. Built in 1929, it was originally called Browns Mug -- but since 1940, locals know it as The Fireplace Bar.

"This is the local Cheers," said customer Tim Neal, "Everybody knows everybody, everybody looks out for each other, I don't feel uncomfortable with my wife coming in here by herself."

Customers and staff alike are so friendly, you might even snag a free drink during your visit. "You're gonna meet somebody that's going to be friendly, outgoing -- chances are they are going to buy you a drink," said customer Tim Casper. 

RELATED: Magoo's Annex is the oldest and one of the friendliest Irish pubs in Tacoma - 5 Star Dive Bars

One fact that makes this bar stand out is that they are open 365 days a year, so you can still grab a drink on holidays. And their limits don't stop there. When it comes to bar games, Fireplace has skeeball, a pool table, pinball, golf, a jukebox and dartboards. They even have dart leagues that play among the crowds.

"People are convinced that we are haunted," explained bartender Shauna Stone, "Apparently there is a family that haunts -- a dad and his song who both were customers here."

Even if their souls still wander around the building, everyone agrees Fireplace is a friendly neighborhood pub that people can count on to always have fun times and great drinks.

RELATED: Grab a drink on a sunken ship at The Octopus Bar in Wallingford - 5 Star Dive Bars

"It's a great place to be," said Tim Neal.

Happy Hour at The Fireplace Bar takes place daily from 3 to 6 pm with domestic drafts and well drinks priced at $3. They also have great daily specials:

  • Monday - $4 micros
  • Tuesday - $3 wells
  • Wednesday - $2 PBRs and Natural Lights
  • Thursday - $3 domestic drafts
  • Friday - $4 fireball
The Fireplace Bar's Bluefire Margarita
The Fireplace Bar's Bluefire Margarita
KINGTV

Their special is the Bluefire Margarita. It mixes tap beer, margarita mix, blue curacao, and tequila!

The Fireplace Bar | 2320 Everett Ave, Everett, WA 98201 | Open daily 365 days a year, 10 am to 2 am 

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.