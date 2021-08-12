The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine delivers laughs and tears

JIM: Is a final season a little bit like being a senior in high school getting ready to graduate. Do you have any of that feeling like senioritis going on?



MELISSA: Yeah, I kept saying that's like the closest thing I think that it felt like you know, when you have this moment coming towards you, right? That is going to be so emotional and heavy end of something but you're excited about the future



TERRY: I felt like that guy's like never graduated. But you just always on campus taking a class.



JIM: Okay, let's take that analogy and stretch it to the breaking point then. Okay, let's go through some of the senior class honors. Who would be most likely to succeed?



MELISSA: Oh, gosh. Ah, I mean, Terry always has like 10 jobs. You know, he gets up at four in the morning to work out, like he's nonstop. He's always got a smile on his face. He's always you know, hitting us with some inspirational quotes.



JIM: Okay, Terry, who's the biggest flirt?



TERRY: Chelsea. Chelsea Peretti is always got some cause everything she says has like three meanings.



JIM: One more, who has the best hair?



TERRY: Melissa has the best. Melissa has the best hair period.



While the journey comes to a close, this final season promises even more laughter and maybe a few tears.



MELISSA: The last scene of the series was the last thing we shot. There's a very special moment with Terry and the whole cast and it was hard to get through.



TERRY: Very emotional and special and I think that the rest of the world when they watch it, they're going to feel the same way.



