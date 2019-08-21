SEATTLE — Summer is speeding along and will be coming to an end soon, so get out and enjoy live music and outdoor shows.

Fri, 8/23 at 5:30 PM, Helado Negro at the Seattle Center

The final KEXP Concert at the Mural is this Friday at 5:30PM! You can see Helado Negro as well as NAVVI and PSA. Helado Negro also has a new album out, This is How You Smile.

Fri, 8/23 at 8:00 PM, The Blasters at Tractor Tavern

There's a couple of chances to see The Blasters in Seattle this week. They play the Tractor Tavern on Friday at 8:00 PM and Sunday, August 25th at Slim's Last Chance. The Blasters are touring in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their debut album American Music.

Sat. - Sun., 8/24 - 8/25, Thing Festival at Fort Warden in Port Townsend

The team that brought us Sasquatch music festival is back with the all new Thing festival in Port Townsend at the scenic Fort Warden. The festival will feature Kurt Vile, Violent Femmes, and De La Soul. Thing festival promises a smaller, more boutique experience and will also feature Jeff Tweedy, Parquet Courts, and many more. Don't miss out on the first year of Thing!

Sun, 8/25 at 8:00 PM, Jay Electronica at The Nectar Lounge

If you plan on staying in town this weekend, head to Nectar Lounge on Sunday for producer and rapper Jay Electronica. This New Orleans producer and rapper has released his own albums and collaborated with many great artists, including a song with Emeli Sandé. He is also set to release a new album soon.

Before I go, I want to wish a very happy 71st birthday today to one of the greatest rock vocalist of all times, Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

