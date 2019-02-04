SEATTLE — We all love our pets. But this could be getting out of hand. There's a craze that's been barking its way across social media. Humans wearing their dogs' collars.



The trend is thought to have begun last year at a dog show in Stengergarssen, Denmark. Since then, it's really taken off. Even celebrities, including Singer Rihanna and football legend Tom Brady, have been spotted with the new fashion statement ringing their necks.



Some collar-wearers claim it helps them feel more connected to their beloved pet. For instance, some say that touching the collar relieves anxiety and reminds them of good times with their favorite pooch.



There is one big drawback. While you're wearing the collar, your pet isn't, which, after all, defeats the original purpose of a dog collar.



Another problem appears to be the disruption collaring can cause in the classroom. Jared Porter Middle School in Carbon Hill, Alabama recently banned the practice due to students greeting each other with sniffs and barks. Definitely not cool at school.

Oh, by the way, April Fools!

