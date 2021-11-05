This Chelan coffee shop offers something special with each cup

The Family Bean in Chelan offers a free mini donut with each cup of coffee!

CHELAN, Wash. — No matter what you order at the Family Bean, it comes with a little something extra.

"It always comes with a donut," says owner Annie Maxwell. "But we honor your decision if you don't want to donut."

Maxwell opened the Family Bean after she was laid off in 2018. Her lifelong love of coffee led her here.

"It's something I saw as a teenager down at Pike Place Market where they serve them in the bag," says Maxwell.

And their shop is called the Family Bean for a very good reason.

"Our oldest does our sandwiches," Maxwell says. "And then our middle son has massage therapy that we opened next door with his girlfriend, and they work with us. And mostly it's our youngest daughter who is our main barista."

Even Annie's husband Carl, a former diesel mechanic who worked on the slopes of Alaska, pitches in. He makes the donuts fresh, every single day.

"We say he's gone from a diesel mechanic to a donut mechanic, she laughs.

But donuts aren't the only unique thing about the Family Bean. Maxwell's son and his girlfriend own Chelan Valley Massage Therapy next door - and they also help out in the coffee shop. So when they're not hyping people up, they're calming people down.

"A lot of people will come and get it in the morning and have their massage in the afternoon," says Maxwell.

And yes, they do offer discounts on coffee the same day as someone's massage.

Look at the walls in the Family Bean and you'll see a theme to the decorations - puzzles.

"We had a puzzle going before we opened," says Maxwell. "The day we opened and customers just kind of went, 'oh'! And we all started doing them together."

While COVID-19 put the kibash on communal puzzles, you'll still see evidence of them throughout the Family Bean. And you can't miss the Sweet Chart, either, which allows people to customize their sugar level.