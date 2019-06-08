SEATTLE — Seattle's Downtown Sailing Series at the Elliott Bay Marina has been an annual summer tradition since 2004.

"Myself and two other guys were wondering, how do we get people to use their boats," explained Dwight Jones, the general manager of Elliott Bay Marina. It may seem like a silly question, but there would be so many evenings when the boats would just sit there, docked.

"People just needed an excuse to use their boats,"

Besides having a boat, there are really only two other rules to qualify: "Have fun and don't hit anybody."

People come from all over Washington to participate. Others live just around the corner.

"I live in the neighborhood, and my boat's right here," said Skipper John Harris. He hasn't ever missed a regatta in 16 years with his boat, a Morgan 38 that was built in 1978. So he's got a lot of experience when it comes to boating.

"I've won about a year and a half of moorage," exclaimed John, "I haven't won in the last few years so I'm probably due this year."

He has a few tips for people interested in joining the regatta.

"The first goal is to get a good start. And then try not to get passed by everybody," said John, "But the main thing is to not crash."

But it's not just about winning -- it's about enjoying the experience.

"The start is sheer chaos, there are boats going around everywhere," said John, "Then there are just beautiful boats to look at."

Coming in first means you get bragging rights. Coming in last on the other hand...

"You giggle and say, 'Gosh, I burned a lot of fuel tonight,'" laughed Dwight.

No matter your ranking, when the race ends it's time to party with beer, hot dogs, and good times.

"You put two sailboats on the water, you have a race. If you put 30 out there, you have a great race," said Dwight.

Downtown Sailing Series | Elliott Bay Marina | Every Thursday in the Summer. Check their schedule on their website more full details

