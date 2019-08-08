SEATTLE — Experience loud, local rock as Seattle's music scene heats up for August.

Thurs, 8/8 at 8:30 PM, The Drums at The Showbox

The Drums are a Brooklyn band touring in support of their new album Brutalism. They'll be at The Showbox on Thursday night to perform their fifth full length album.

Fri, 8/9 at 5:30 PM, Cherry Glazerr at Seattle Center

This Friday is the second performance of KEXP's Concerts at the Mural. The LA band, Cherry Glazerr, released their third album Stuffed & Ready this spring. Concerts at the Mural will also feature Red Ribbon and Antonioni on Friday night for the free show.

Fri, 8/9 at 9:00 PM, Digable Planets at The Neptune

The classic hip hop group Digable Planets will be at The Neptune on Friday if you are looking for more great summer vibes. Digable Planet's Ishmael "Butterfly" Butler is also the man behind Seattle's own Shabazz Palaces.

Mon, 8/12 at 12:00 PM, Julia Jacklin at KEXP

Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin will be at KEXP for an in-studio performance on Monday. She's touring her second album Crushing. She is also playing Sunday at Marymoor Park, opening for Shaky Graves and Lord Huron.

Get out there and enjoy some great music and outdoor shows while you still can.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

