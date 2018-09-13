Vancouver,WASH — Inside what was once a historic church where the faithful gathered to pray, there's a new kind of flock.

Devils, demons, even the odd Krampus.

This is the Devilish Little Things Museum, a collection curated by Marion Held. She is from Germany where the devil isn't so much a scary figure as a deceitful one to make fun of.

“He's also a character invented to blame things on,” says Held. “’Oh, the devil made me do it.’”

Held has always had a little sympathy for the devil. For 15 years she worked in Hollywood's creature effects business on such films as Hellboy, Predator and Jurassic Park

“I had to retire due to my rheumatoid arthritis,” she says. “I can't work long hours anymore.”

The devil finds work for idle hands to do. Held now has all the time in the world to devote to her collection of mostly European figurines.

This isn't just a museum. Held has made her home among her collection. Wherever you look, the devil is in the details.

“I love being around my collectibles,” Held says.“Those are my babies.”

She takes us downstairs into the so-called Devil’s Lounge where there is a beautiful lamp, a devil figure named Klaus who comes from an old carnival ride , and in the corner waiting for the holiday season, stands a Krampus costume.

“Krampus is not a bad guy,” says Held. “He's there to discipline your children.So if you do your homework and you clean your room, then you get candy at Christmas, but otherwise Krampus will come and eat you of course.”

Held hopes visitors leave with smiles on their faces

and --just maybe --a new attitude.

“I always suggest it's not too late to be a good person and to do things right.”

The Devilish Little Things Museum is located on L Street in Vancouver. To make an appointment to see the museum, visit the Facebook page.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING