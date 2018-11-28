Seattle — Taiyaki is a common sight in Japan. It's sold at cafes, roadside stands, festivals- the list goes on. In the past years, the treat has become more commonplace in the United States. In Western Washington, we're lucky enough to have a few different locations to satisfy a taiyaki craving.

Taiyaki is a fish-shaped cake made with either pancake or waffle batter. There''s no actual seafood involved. Traditionally, taiyaki are filled with sweetened red bean paste. But two places in Western Washington- one in Seattle, one in Tacoma- are mixing it up.

Taiyaki is usually made with waffle or pancake batter.

Beanfish is where to get your on-the-go taiyaki fix. This food truck has been in business since 2013, and owner Brady Woo cooks up unique flavors for his taiyaki. The mmmBacon taiyaki features bacon, eggs, cheese, green onions and tatter tots. If you're looking for something a little sweeter, their Harajuku Chic should do the trick- loaded with marshmallow and fruity pebbles.

T-Town Cafe serves up ice cream taiyaki, with flavors like vanilla and ube.

If you're in Tacoma, head to T-Town Cafe. They don't just serve taiyaki- they make ICE CREAM taiyaki. Yes, I have discovered heaven, and it's in Tacoma. Who knew!

They also have standard taiyaki, with fillings like Nutella and the traditional sweetened red bean paste.

And if you have a hankering for something more, T-Town Cafe also has other menu items. Their snowflake shave ice is especially popular.

T-Town Cafe also serves things like their snowflake shaved ice- decorated with ice cream and fresh fruit.

Beanfish | 202-810-3474 | Check the website for locations

T-Town Cafe | 253-584-1524 | 8515 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma

