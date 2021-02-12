x
The Crocodile is back and better than ever

The Crocodile is bigger, better and badder - with three venues, a restaurant and a hotel. #k5evening
The Crocodile was first established in 1991.

SEATTLE — The Crocodile, Seattle's iconic music venue, is back and better than ever!

It re-opened on December 1st, 2021 in Belltown, now boasting a 750 capacity showroom, 300 capacity venue, 100 seat comedy club, movie theater, cafe, restaurant bar, and hotel!

The restaurant bar, the Society, is a great spot to enjoy some pre-show dishes and drinks. It's led by Crocodile investor and Hell's Bells drummer Simona Bressi.

The Society is a pre-show bar and restaurant.

Madame Lou's is one of the Crocodile's new venues. It will host everything from all-ages punk shoes to dance nights. With a covered entrance and speakeasy-inspired cocktails, this is a venue fit for the infamous Seattle madame that it's named after.

And once you're done rocking out at one of the shows, you can book a room at the Hotel Crocodile. Each room features murals and art from local artists. The lobby features a cool lounge space and a bar, perfect for pre or after-show drinks.

Hotel Crocodile has seventeen fabulous rooms.

Tickets to the Crocodile shows are available online.

