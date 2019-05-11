BOTHELL, Wash. — The Cottage is a cozy all-day cafe in Bothell with a whole lot of charm! From the warm fireplace to the broad selection of drinks and food, it's a good thing this cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner- because you'll want to stay there all day!

The owners- the Quest couple- are all about using local farmers and businesses for their food and drinks. You'll find wine from Eye of the Needle Winery in Bothell, and beer from Foggy Noggin Brewery: run out of a guy's garage! The couple even has its own coffee company, Quest Coffee Co.

And if you love a good happy hour but don't want to wait until the evening, the Cottage's "Don't Judge Me" morning hour should do the trick!

The Cottage's "Don't Judge Me" hour is the perfect happy hour for a morning person!

KING 5

The Cottage isn't just about the drinks, although their drink menu is very impressive. They also serve delicious food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Almost everything is made in house, and they regularly source their ingredients from local farmers and businesses: like greens from Sprout & Greens Farm in Woodinville.

The Cottage serves farm-to-table dishes that feature local ingredients.

KING 5

If you're looking for live music, this is a great place to go, too. They feature local artists every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Also, check out the paint color on the walls- that's Cottage Blue. It's so popular, Sherwin Williams across the way keeps a quart mixed up at all times so guests can take samples!

The Cottage | 425-286-6332 | 10029 NE 183rd St, Bothell

