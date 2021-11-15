The colorful reason Copper Coins Coffee is a worldwide sensation - 2021's Best

Copper Coins Coffee sells colorful creations at three south Sound stands. #k5evening

BUCKLEY, Wash. — Copper Coins Coffee is the winner of Best Local Coffee Shop in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.



The colorful energy drinks at Copper Coins Coffee first caught our attention back in 2019. Clint and Ashley Olson had just bought their first coffee stand half a mile from downtown Sumner. They knew they needed to create a draw.

That's where Hugh Jackman comes into this picture. Yes, the actor,

“We were watching 'The Greatest Showman' and we decided that maybe we should put on a show,” says Clint Olson.



It’s a show that stars Instagram-worthy energy drinks loaded with Red Bull, often topped with whipped cream, and an extra something sweet.



“The Cookie Monster is a blue drink with cookies on it,” says Olson. “Our Baby Shark looks like a team of sharks swimming and feeding.”



The show is working! The Olsons now have three Copper Coins Coffee stands. They’re in Sumner, Buckley and Parkland. The Olsons want to build a permanent Copper Coins Coffee cafe in Sumner.



“They always surprise us with flavors and they've never had a bad one,” says Candace McMillin.

Word about these crazy colored drinks has spread as far away as Australia, where someone wrote asking for recipes.



“I even had people from California drive up here just to try some of our rainbow smoothies,” says Sheena Mazza, who runs the social media account.