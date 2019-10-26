SEATTLE — The Coathangers are a punk rock/garage band from Atlanta, Georgia who played their first show back in 2006 at a small house party. The band’s aspirations were little more than a one-off excuse for a few friends to hang out and make some noise. Quickly more parties were added to the calendar. Then a few club shows. Then came the records.

Eventually, this led to a record deal with Seattle’s Suicide Squeeze Records and the band’s first forays into national touring.

“We just started to bounce ideas so it became cool, it became our sound, we mix it up and people were like you have to play shows,” said band member Julia Kugel.

“I was like, 'We can do this,' -- it was more like how we make this work,” said band member Stephanie Luke.

Few bands make it out of the basement and even fewer survive more than a couple of years. The Coathangers are thriving in their thirteenth year of operation with all the original members: Julia Kugel (guitar/vocals), Meredith Franco (bass/vocals), and Stephanie Luke (drums/vocals). It's a testament to both their music and the genuine spirit of camaraderie that drives it.

“Our sound is unique because we have different vocal textures,” said Julia.

The show, Band in Seattle, will bring a live performance of this unique garage band on season six , adding one on one and personals interviews with band members.

Band in Seattle airs on Saturdays night's on KONG TV at 10:30 pm and on KING 5 on Sundays at 11:35 pm.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.