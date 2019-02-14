TACOMA, Wash. — The Cloverleaf opened back in 1950 as a tavern with only beer and wine in the menu, but that all change when Larry Turco purchased the business in 1961 because Larry brought in the pizza. Today visitors can enjoy this world famous pizza with a cold beer in a family-friendly environment.

"Your regulars are your bread and butter, everybody that comes here they just keep coming back," said Debbie Brese, owner of The Cloverleaf.

Happy hour is from 3 to 6, Monday through Friday, where you can get a $1 off of all appetizers, wines and micro beers.

"I can say we do have the coldest beer on town. Free popcorn all day every day, you will surprise how important this is to people" said Debbie Brese.

The Cloverleaf, 6430 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406

