ENGLAND, UK — The Clipper Race is one of the biggest challenges of the natural world and an endurance test like no other. This 2019 – 2020 race will be the third consecutive edition Seattle has been a Team Partner. And it will once again see a collaboration between race organizers, the Seattle Sports Commission and Visit Seattle.

This Team Seattle will be focusing its attention on ocean health and environmental sustainability, along with promoting the city as an ecotourism destination.

With no previous sailing experience, Evening's own Jose Cedeno completed a rigorous training course in England and is waiting to join his team in this great adventure.

“It’s very exciting to see Jose get out there, I think he is going to have a fantastic experience and more important he is going to have a lot to talk about when it’s over to tell us the story,” said Ralph Morton from Seattle Sports Commission.

“As a skipper is really interesting to see why people do it, is a personal challenge to prove then self they can do it” said Ben Keitch.

The race starts in London this September 1st 2019, and the fleet will complete its circumnavigation when it returns eleven months later, in August 2020.