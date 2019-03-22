SEATTLE — Imagine going from a dingy to a yacht. That's the basic equivalent of The Center for Wooden Boats' new facility in Seattle's South Lake Union.

The Wagner Education Center, named after founders Dick and Colleen Wagner, is 9,200 square feet – a huge upgrade from the tiny boathouse the museum used for more than 40 years. The larger space will allow the museum to offer more classes, preserve more boats and host bigger events.

The Center for Wooden Boats is a living maritime museum giving visitors the chance to learn about history by experiencing it first hand. You are encouraged to touch artifacts and learn the skills used in making wooden boats.

"This place is amazing," says boatwright Josh Anderson. "I get to be in an urban city and be a traditional wooden boat builder. There's not to many places in the country where you can go and do that."

The Center for Wooden Boats new Wagner Education Center in Seattle.

The public is invited to a grand opening celebration Saturday, March 23 and Sunday March 24. Visitors will be able to tour the new facility and take part in free activities including boat rides, canoe carving demonstrations and toy boat building.

The Center for wooden boats is located at 1002 Valley Street in Seattle.