CHEHALIS, Wash. — Speed and talent made number 6 "The Bullet" a favorite in the extreme sport of American Flat Track. Brad Baker has conquered many championships -- in 2011 he was named the GNC Expert Rookie of the Year, he won the 2013 AMA Pro Flat Track Expert Grand National Championship to become the 3rd youngest winner in the history of the sport, and took bronze 3 years in a row at the Summer X Games making him the only rider to earn 3 flat track racing medals in his category.

But while chasing for gold and the number one spot at the ESPN X Games in 2018, Baker was seriously injured during practice and was transported to be treated for a spinal cord injury. The Bullet underwent surgery to repair multiple fractures to his T6 vertebra.

“Unfortunately the biggest change and challenge of my life happened," Brad said, "I was paralyzed from my chest down."

He went from living the dream of his life, to fighting paralysis.

“You really have to push it hard, harder than you've pushed before,” he said.

The Washington native didn’t let his injury slow him down or even define him. Nowadays, Brad is a commentator for American Flat Tracks, open up driving schools for the next generation, and works as a coach for the Indian motorcycle race team.

“What I really like for people to get out of my story is, no matter what your situation is you got to get up and give you all."

