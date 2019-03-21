ROSLYN, Wash. — Walk in this legendary bar is like visiting the past, from a 100-year-old bar showcasing the original 23’ running water spittoon, to an ancient basement with an entrance to a prohibition tunnel use in the old days to distribute illegal booze.

Pools tables, old shuffleboard table, and even a jail cell from the film “The Runner Stumbles” starring Dick Van Dyke are part of the attractions.

The Brick is also a hub for music, every Friday and Saturday night the bar is booked with a band.

Happy hour is from 3 pm to 6 pm Mondays to Fridays. Draft beers are dollars off, well drinks are $3.50, Rainier and Pabst Blue Ribbon tallboys will cost you $2.25.

One popular drink is the Huckleberry Lemon Drop, made of 44 North Huckleberry Vodka, Cointreau, and fresh sweet & sour.

“Fun place to come and hang out, people just come for a good time,” said Alex Patraw.

“we’ve been coming here for over 25 years if you looking for something better good luck,” said Garry.

The Brick Saloon - 100 West Pennsylvania Avenue Roslyn, WA 98941

