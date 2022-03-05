x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

The Batman is back, man! -What's Up This Week

DC's latest hits theaters Friday, kicking off a weekend of shows in Seattle. #k5evening
Credit: The Batman

Black Violin / March 4 / Paramount Theatre

They’re the dynamic duo blending classical music with a hip-hop vibe. Black Violin brings their unique sound and showmanship to the Paramount Theatre tomorrow night.

RELATED: Musical duo Black Violin enjoy busting stale stereotypes

Imagine Dragons / March 5 & 7 / Climate Pledge Arena

Imagine Dragons are bringing their fiery tour to Seattle for not one but two shows. The band will perform March 5 & 7 at Climate Pledge Arena.

RELATED: Band in Seattle is back, rocking the stage with the kickoff of season 8

The Band's Visit / March 8 - 13 / Paramount Theatre

One of the most Tony-winning musicals in history is coming to town. “The Band’s Visit” won 10 Tony Awards, including the coveted prize for best musical. You can see it at the Paramount Theater March 8 – 13.

RELATED: Improv musical comedy show 'Freestyle Love Supreme' creates magic using audience participation

The Batman / March 4 / Local Theaters

The Bat is back. After many delays due to COVID-19, “The Batman” is finally being released. This time around, actor Robert Pattinson dons the suit of the Caped Crusader. The nearly 3-hour film hits local theaters on Friday.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

In Other News

Famed S'Klallam artist Jeffrey Veregge's career highjacked by lupus