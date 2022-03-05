The Batman is back, man! -What's Up This Week

Black Violin / March 4 / Paramount Theatre
They’re the dynamic duo blending classical music with a hip-hop vibe. Black Violin brings their unique sound and showmanship to the Paramount Theatre tomorrow night.
Imagine Dragons / March 5 & 7 / Climate Pledge Arena
Imagine Dragons are bringing their fiery tour to Seattle for not one but two shows. The band will perform March 5 & 7 at Climate Pledge Arena.
The Band's Visit / March 8 - 13 / Paramount Theatre
One of the most Tony-winning musicals in history is coming to town. “The Band’s Visit” won 10 Tony Awards, including the coveted prize for best musical. You can see it at the Paramount Theater March 8 – 13.
RELATED: Improv musical comedy show 'Freestyle Love Supreme' creates magic using audience participation
The Batman / March 4 / Local Theaters
The Bat is back. After many delays due to COVID-19, “The Batman” is finally being released. This time around, actor Robert Pattinson dons the suit of the Caped Crusader. The nearly 3-hour film hits local theaters on Friday.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.