The Batman is back, man! -What's Up This Week

DC's latest hits theaters Friday, kicking off a weekend of shows in Seattle. #k5evening

Black Violin / March 4 / Paramount Theatre

They’re the dynamic duo blending classical music with a hip-hop vibe. Black Violin brings their unique sound and showmanship to the Paramount Theatre tomorrow night.

Imagine Dragons / March 5 & 7 / Climate Pledge Arena

Imagine Dragons are bringing their fiery tour to Seattle for not one but two shows. The band will perform March 5 & 7 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Band's Visit / March 8 - 13 / Paramount Theatre

One of the most Tony-winning musicals in history is coming to town. “The Band’s Visit” won 10 Tony Awards, including the coveted prize for best musical. You can see it at the Paramount Theater March 8 – 13.

The Batman / March 4 / Local Theaters