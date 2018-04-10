Kenmore, WA — Built in the 50's the north shore pub is a classic stop in Kenmore, just step inside and you will see why regulars call it home.

This family own traditional bar has plenty of TVs to watch the game, a pool table, foosball table, and a dartboard. Plus for entertainment, they have live music, DJ nights and Karaoke nights.

Mariah says "If you come here once you are new if you come here twice you are a regular."

Jessica Gratrix says "This is a cheers bar."

The North Shore Pub 18017 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028

