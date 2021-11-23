The Asian Hall of Fame recognizes the community's very best

Prestigious Seattle-based organization has honored national and international recipients since 2004. #k5evening

SEATTLE — It's the most prestigious award you've never heard of. But not for long.

"We're growing, we're expanding," said Karen Wong, the founder of the Asian Hall of Fame.

The Asian Hall of Fame has honored everyone from actor Daniel Dae Kim, to 'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan, and former network anchor Connie Chung. Movers, shakers and history-makers in the Asian American community.

"Most Asians, on a national level, have never been recognized before," said Wong, "And we needed to recognize them for all their contributions."

For 17 years, Seattle's Robert Chinn Foundation has honored the inductees in a private, dignified ceremony that probably hasn't gotten as much attention as it deserves.

The recent uptick in violence against people of Asian descent has fueled a new effort by the hall to combat Asian hate, and make their message loud and clear.

"It can be a conduit to maybe sort of negating that," Wong said.

The Asian Hall of Fame's efforts have have been joined by some powerful allies, including Olympic gold medalist and Asian Hall of Fame member Apolo Ohno.

"Together, we can make a difference," Ono said in a recent public service announcement.

Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and other noted musicians showed up at this year's ceremony to play some music and take a stand.

Novoselic said, "Keeping people safe and speaking out against violence, it's a good thing to support."

Danny Seraphine, a founding member of the legendary band Chicago, said, "It's just a great cause that I'm really happy and proud to be involved with."

Wong looked across the packed room at Seattle's Ben Bridge Jeweler, site of the latest induction ceremony.

"The diversity of this room is great," she said.